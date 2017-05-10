Home > News

You Won’t Believe How This Girl Showed Up To Her Prom

It'll have you dead.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery

Source: Getty

One New Jersey girl took things to a whole new level with her prom entrance. While some attendees might step out from a limo, a slick jeep, or heck, even your mamma’s station wagon, Megan Flaherty decided to come in a hearse …and we’re not talking front seat.

Seventeen-year-old Flaherty decided to lay herself in a coffin and let two men pull the coffin from the back of the hearse, revealing all her prom splendor. Too much! The coffin wasn’t closed, so it was an open casket viewing. As soon as Flaherty stepped out people laughed and gasped in shock. You can watch the video below.

Hmm, maybe for a Halloween party if she had Corps Bride ambitions, but for prom?! Well, Flaherty, who aspires to be a funeral director, surely made an impact. This could go down as the greatest prom entrance of all time, or at least the most bizarre.

Prom

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading You Won’t Believe How This Girl Showed Up To Her Prom

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”