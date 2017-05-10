Home > News

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence In New Interview

She shares her feelings after her lover's tragic death.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment

Aaron Hernandez At Attleboro District Court

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The fiancée of Aaron Hernandez is ready to speak up after his reported suicide this past April. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez will appear on Dr. Phil for a two-part interview airing next week. She’ll discuss Aaron’s death and rumors that he had a prison lover.

 Shayanna also talks about when she first heard about the suicide. “I thought it was a hoax,” she said, “that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

Aaron was in prison for the 2013 murder of of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted days before his April 19 death for two other murders outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

“I felt like we were looking so bright,”  Shayanna said in her Dr. Phil interview. “We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

Shayanna will also discuss how Aaron’s 2013 conviction is officially voided because of a little-known Massachusetts legal doctrine that abates a conviction if a defendant dies before all their appeals have been resolved. This could cause Aaron’s estate to go after $6.5 million in unpaid salary from the New England Patriots.

You can watch the full interview on Dr. Phil when it airs on May 15 and 16.

Aaron Hernandez , Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence In New Interview

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”