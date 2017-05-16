Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off For Jay Z’s Education Programs

Some of your favorite celebrity memorabilia might be up for sale thanks to eBay for Charity’s auction campaign that started Monday. The program partnered with‘s non-profit, the Shawn Carter Foundation, to raise money for underprivileged youth seeking college education. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship funds and educational programs.

Things up for sale include signed guitars from Nick Jonas, a VIP lounge party at Jay Z’s 40/40 Club in New York, a signed Demi Lovato concert-worn outfit, and VIP passes to Made in America. Fans who donate money directly to the Shawn Carter Foundation will automatically be entered to win a VIP Day at Roc Nation headquarters. The experience will include a meeting with Roc Nation executives, a hosting spot for a listening session with Roc Nation’s A&R and marketing teams, a photoshoot on Roc Nation’s hyped up gold couch, and dinner for two at the 40/40 Club with travel and accommodations included.

People can also make symbolic gift donations ranging from $10 to $100. These gifts will help students who can’t afford public education ($10), need assistance with college meal plans ($25), or need help paying for academic materials not covered by tuition ($50).

Jay Z started the Shawn Carter Foundation with his mother, Gloria Carter, back in 2003. Since then, they have raised more than $4 million for students in need. In a statement to Billboard magazine, Mr. Carter said, “Our goal is to touch as many people as we possibly can.” He continued, “There are so many young people, a lot of whom are first-generation students, that have the desire to attend college but don’t have the funds. My mother and father taught us to pay it forward and give to the community. That was my inspiration for the foundation. It makes me feel so blessed to be put in a situation where I can help the next generation.”

The Shawn Carter Foundation will continue the auction until Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. PT. You can buy or donate here.

Also On Global Grind: