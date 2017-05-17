Home > Entertainment

Yikes! A$AP Rocky’s L.A. Mansion Robbed For Over $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry

Another one.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Leave a comment

Premiere Of Summit Entertainment's 'Divergent' - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

There have been a slew of burglaries in the L.A. area this year, and now A$AP Rocky‘s home has just been added to the list.

NBC4 LA reports that an unnamed woman was held at gunpoint while the rapper’s Beverly Grove home was being robbed. The Los Angeles Police Department reports that three men were seen knocking on the door of Rocky’s home. When a woman answered, they pulled a gun on her and forced their way into the house.

The men reportedly grabbed the woman and took her around the house while they scooped up about $1.5 million in jewelry and other property. Police say that the robbers were in the process of removing property from Rocky’s home when neighbors scared them off. They also took a safe, but left it on the sidewalk before running to their getaway car.

Rocky wasn’t home at the time, but sources say this wasn’t just some random hit — the suspects specifically targeted the rapper. The unidentified woman is related to A$AP and was left unharmed.

Just hours before the burglary, the rapper posted a video of one of his friends dropping money in a bill counter. Maybe that tipped the robbers off?

2012 BET Awards: ASAP Rocky, Swizz Beats & More Fellas On The Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

22 photos Launch gallery

2012 BET Awards: ASAP Rocky, Swizz Beats & More Fellas On The Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Yikes! A$AP Rocky’s L.A. Mansion Robbed For Over $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry

2012 BET Awards: ASAP Rocky, Swizz Beats & More Fellas On The Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

A$AP Rocky , burglary , l.a. , mansion , robbed

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”