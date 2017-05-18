Home > News

BET Teams With Twitter To Study Black Twitter

#BlackTwitterSoLit brands want to take a serious look at its influential force.

Sonya Eskridge
Woman on computer

Source: Cultura RM/Laura Doss / Getty

Black Twitter’s influence is going under the microscope as BET teams with Twitter for a new project.

The network recently announced that it is partnering with Twitter itself to launch a study about the force of nature that is Black Twitter.

This should come as no surprise to anyone that pays attention to Black Twitter. It regularly makes headlines as Black users turn current event — anything from pop culture to politics to hard news — into viral memes and meaningful online conversation. Those conversations more often than not turn into trending hashtags that are as entertaining as they are informative. That translates into content for all types of publications and cheap market research for retailers. As such, the impact of Black Twitter can no longer be ignored.

The study will analyze the top hashtags by examining tweets and retweets that have been posted since 2014.

According to ThatGrapeJuice.Net, results of the study will be released next month. As of now, findings show a trend towards live tweeting reactions to TV. This takes TV viewing, often a solitary activity, into a social event.

<a href="https://newsone.com/3634392/yahoo-finance-headline-typo-niggernavy-sent-black-twitter-into-a-frenzy/"><strong>NewsOne</strong></a&gt; reports: <em>Yahoo Finance's social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.”</em> <em>Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gifs exposing the error. <strong><a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/tamerragriffin/yahoo-finance-nigger-navy-typo?utm_term=.vw7wAoA2r#.vw7wAoA2r&quot; target="_blank">Buzzfeed News</a></strong> credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag.</em> <em>Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done.</em> Check out the funniest Twitter responses in the accompanying gallery.

 

