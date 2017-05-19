The Seven Ways President Trump Can Destroy Your Life In The Next Two Years

George Washington hitting Trump with the "Who's mans is this???!" is my favorite picture of the week pic.twitter.com/ZWlsQDr8CB — Malc 🤷🏿‍♂️ (@malcolmjgray) May 13, 2017

In case you didn’t already hear, Donald Trump is systematically destroying the American government. Despite the mountain of evidence that points to his political incompetence and general immorality, some Americans still don’t understand how serious of a threat The Donald is to their safety, security and overall livelihoods.

If you’re still giving Trump some time to get a hold of the new job, you probably deserve whatever fate is coming to you. But for everyone else who knew he was unfit to lead long before he stole November’s election, Trump’s first quarter in office has painted a clear picture of the many ways he can and will lead America to its destruction.

Considering all that we’ve learned in these first four months, GlobalGrind calculated the most likely ways your life will be ruined if Trump’s presidency lasts half as long as its scheduled to. If you still needed a reason to consider voting in 2018’s mid-terms elections, here’s seven:

1. Healthcare

Trump flanked by Ryan and McCarthy celebrating 24mm+ Americans losing their healthcare. This didn't age well. pic.twitter.com/C385hrGYQx — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) May 17, 2017

The most immediate and universal threat President Trump poses to U.S. citizens is his recently passed Healthcare act, which blatantly punishes America’s most vulnerable citizens while rewarding its richest.

Throughout 2016, Trump campaigned on a phony platform that promised to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” or the Affordable Care Act with a program that would save everyone money. In March, he and his majority-Republican Congress disn’t hesitate to double-cross their constituents with the American Health Care Act, which denies affordable coverage to millions based on pre-existing conditions while cutting Medicaid spending for seniors.

Adding insult to injury, America’s richest 2% will get a $274 billion tax break over the next decade thanks to all the money the country will save now that it doesn’t have to worry about taking care of its ill and elderly citizens.

True, the (mostly White) working class voters who trusted Trump to make their lives great again will be among the hardest hit once the approved bill takes affect. But thanks to them and their great White savior, every American is now united in being one step closer to suffering a slow death of pain and poverty.

2. Aggressive student loan collection

This week, the Treasury Department announced aggressive new practices for collecting on outstanding student loans.

This is the program that forgives student loans to people who become public school teachers. That's who DeVos wants to screw over. Teachers. https://t.co/6rGG72ZXcb — Jerry Bird (@BostonJerry) May 18, 2017

Current undergrads now face a 20% increase on interest rates while graduates who have made a habit of defaulting on their debts can expect to be sued more frequently under Trump than under Barack Obama’s administration.

👉🏽 RT @ajplus: Here’s how the Trump administration plans to tackle student debt. If you’ve got some, brace yourself. pic.twitter.com/G74ppKfwwQ — Yac House P (@PhillyTheBoss) May 18, 2017

With Americans currently owing about $138 billion for their pursuit of higher education, the Trump administration has chosen to get more aggressive in collecting. The hardline approach means the ideas of debt forgiveness or free tuition (programs that are a given in many developed countries) are off the table for as long as Trump and the GOP are in power.

So, if you’re an aspiring scholar without a trust fund or a recent grad who is betting on a bright future by defaulting on your loans, look into studying abroad, or prepare yourself for economic warfare.

3. Bad Public Schools

If Betsy DeVos is allowed to rule America’s public schools with the same ignorance and impunity we’ve come to expect from her boss, start planning to homeschool the next generation.

Last week, DeVos was recently booed mercilessly by graduates of Bethune-Cookman University, and they are the lucky ones who won’t have their educational future decided by the charter school champion.

They stood up and turned their back against her. 👏🏽 Betsy DeVos at Bethune Cookman University Graduation pic.twitter.com/iqi3lctrPg — Issa Midget🌙 (@kaybetooshort) May 10, 2017

DeVos was one of Trump’s most contested cabinet appointees, mainly because of her lack of experience in public education and the many conflicts of interest her new position has created.

One of DaVos’ most alarming conflicts comes from her and her husband’s financial interest in debt-collection agencies that seek to claim overdue student loans. As the secretary of Education, DaVos now has the power to influence laws that govern all student debt collection.

Is homeschooling still out of the question?

4. More Private Prisons

One of the brightest marks on Barack Obama’s presidential resumé was his stance on criminal justice reform. Obama added context and nuance to discussions on long-ignored issues like mass incarceration and the war on drugs. He also passed laws that cracked down on America’s crooked private prison industry.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions paves the way for tougher drug sentences, undoing Obama-era reforms https://t.co/mNxYkHwqOK pic.twitter.com/7tuY38oYoI — CNN (@CNN) May 12, 2017

Trump and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions appear dedicated to undoing all of this progress in hopes of returning America to the great White monolith of their youth. So if you’re a young man of color hoping to avoid America’s famous prison pipeline, your best bet may be applying for a passport and moving elsewhere.

5. Careless Diplomacy

He’s already taunted North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un with the prospect of nuclear war and bombed Syria and Afghanistan without proper intelligence or clearance — so what other global conflicts is Trump capable of instigating if he isn’t impeached immediately?

Casual reminder that Beyoncé's entire marketing team is better at managing security/leaks than our current White House administration. — Arielle Brousse 📌 (@thewordunheard) May 16, 2017

Aside from constant security leaks and the president’s bold decision to share confidential data with Russian agents in a White House meeting, Trump has compromised national security on dozens of occasions in just a few months with xenophobic executive orders and erratic Twitter rants.

Iran, Mexico and every Muslim-majority nation in the country have already been insulted by his careless diplomacy, but what happens when China, Canada and the United Kingdom grow tired of his messiness? Do you really want to be on U.S. soil when all that karma blows back in the form of World War III?

.@realDonaldTrump every action has a reaction! Remember this? It all comes back sooner rather than later. ¡Aguántese, que vamos para largo! pic.twitter.com/PXhwSnXTYC — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 17, 2017

6. Treason And Collusion

TIME’s new cover: How Trump’s loyalty test is straining Washington https://t.co/4ZQG16wS8f pic.twitter.com/tnng9Wy6km — TIME (@TIME) May 18, 2017

Everyone from TIME to Stephen Colbert has done their best to raise Trump’s Russia connections beyond the usual satire and into levels of serious national concern.

He’s already grossly interfered with the FBI’s investigation into American-Russian relations, first by asking former FBI director James Comey to alter his investigation and obstruct justice, then by firing Comey for refusing to obey his orders.

.@TIME: USC researchers found "nearly 20% of political tweets in 2016 between Sept. 16 & Oct. 21 were generated by bots of unknown origin" — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) May 18, 2017

Most of us are convinced that Trump benefited from the work of Russian hackers who flooded political media with pro-Trump bots and strategically leaked info meant hurt his opponent Hillary Clinton‘s credibility leading up to Election Day.

But we’re only just beginning to know the extent of his Totalitarian aspirations. Trump’s famous #FakeNews campaign is aimed at discrediting all media sources in the eyes of his followers, which would give him unchecked control over citizens and the information they receive from public airwaves. And much like his friend and idol Vladimir Putin, Trump has shown a recent interest in silencing journalists in a more direct way; According to Comey, the president suggested putting journalists in prison during a conversation they had earlier this year.

Buried in our story: Trump said to Comey that he should consider putting reporters in prison https://t.co/7nlT6gaY1G — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 16, 2017

7. Domestic Terrorism

Here are 4 important facts about white supremacy in America. pic.twitter.com/NklBMVXspi — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 18, 2017

While Trump continues to stoke fears of Islamic terror in the heartland, the least-talked about terrorist threat facing America isn’t on the other side of any border; It’s White Nationalism and the domestic terror its followers inflict in the name of White Supremacy.

Of the 66 domestic acts of terror that occurred during the Obama administration, only 6 had ties to Islam. Meanwhile, almost 75% were connected to White Supremacy, a fact we may be aware of if the mainstream media would use the term “White Supremacy.”

Trump’s campaign dog-whistled America’s hate groups to the forefront of the 2016 election and he benefited greatly from their support. Now, his policies and actions continue to encourage Whites to fear the presence of non-Whites and emboldens violence against immigrants, people of color and other minority groups.

It's 2017, and white supremacists in Virginia rallied with torches to support a statue of a Confederate general. pic.twitter.com/HC04CbP5BT — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 16, 2017

Fox News and Breitbart have already made a fortune programming White America with #FakeNews and fodder for culture wars, but as Confederate monuments are ripped down and people of color continue to infiltrate public and political arenas that were once exclusively White, the programming may trigger a Whitelash that is far more surprising than November’s election results.

From Thomas Jefferson to Timothy McVeigh to Dylan Roof, the face of American terrorism has most often been that of a White male’s. With agent Orange now working tirelessly to terrorize anyone with plans of surviving past 2018, that’s one fact we can count on for the foreseeable future.

