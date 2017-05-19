Studies Show Interracial Marriages Are On The Rise Nationally — Locally Is A Different Story

Depending on who you ask, interracial marriages can still be a controversial subject — even after the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Loving v. Virginia, which legalized interracial marriage.

Now, census bureau data reveals that one in ten people in the U.S. have a spouse of a different race or ethnicity. This means 11 million people are in interracial relationships.

The survey focused on newlyweds or people married within the past 12 months. Its foundings show a dramatic increase in over 50 years. In 1967, just three percent of newlywed couples were of different races or ethnicities. In 2015 that number raised to 17 percent.

