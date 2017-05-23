Ohio Teen Who Killed Her Father Scores A Major Deal In Court

#FreeBresha: Bresha Meadows accepts plea deal. Sentence includes jail time and six months at mental health facility https://t.co/PcYofjicMp pic.twitter.com/0Mq1J7pDAA — The Root (@TheRoot) May 22, 2017

Bresha Meadows, 15, just received a real-life get out of jail free card.

On Monday, the Ohio teen who fatally shot her father in his sleep last summer, accepted the charge of involuntary manslaughter, ending a legal ordeal that began back in August 2016. Bresha finalized a plea deal with Trumbull County prosecutors that will soon have her free from behind bars.

NBC News reports that as part of a plea agreement, Bresha was sentenced to a year and a day in juvenile detention, as well as six additional months at a residential mental health facility and two years of probation. She’ll get credit for time served, so she can move to the mental health facility in about two months.

Dr. Kathleen M. Heide speaks on Potential mental health facilities for #Bresha @wkyc pic.twitter.com/h6l6dMUBhW — JASMINE MONROE (@MONROEWKYC) May 22, 2017

Bresha’s record will be sealed and expunged by the time she reaches adulthood. As for the cost of the mental health facility, Meadows’ family maybe footing the bill with the money they received from the GoFundMe account they made for the teen. You may recall that Bresha shot and killed her father, Jonathan Meadows, on July 28, 2016 for beating her mother in front of her and threatened the family with a gun.

Bresha’s lawyer, said the teen has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. The #FreeBresha movement has continued on social media.