Home > News

Ohio Teen Who Killed Her Father Scores A Major Deal In Court

Find out the details.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Leave a comment

Bresha Meadows, 15, just received a real-life get out of jail free card.

On Monday, the Ohio teen who fatally shot her father in his sleep last summer, accepted the charge of involuntary manslaughter, ending a legal ordeal that began back in August 2016. Bresha finalized a plea deal with Trumbull County prosecutors that will soon have her free from behind bars.

NBC News reports that as part of a plea agreement, Bresha was sentenced to a year and a day in juvenile detention, as well as six additional months at a residential mental health facility and two years of probation. She’ll get credit for time served, so she can move to the mental health facility in about two months.

Bresha’s record will be sealed and expunged by the time she reaches adulthood. As for the cost of the mental health facility, Meadows’ family maybe footing the bill with the money they received from the GoFundMe account they made for the teen. You may recall that Bresha shot and killed her father, Jonathan Meadows, on July 28, 2016 for beating her mother in front of her and threatened the family with a gun.

Bresha’s lawyer, said the teen has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. The #FreeBresha movement has continued on social media.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Ohio Teen Who Killed Her Father Scores A Major Deal In Court

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Bresha Meadows , father , Murder , ohio , plea

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”