D.C. Bar Thought It Was A Good Idea To Sell A ‘Pill Cosby’ Drink

A D.C. pop-up bar took things entirely too far with a special menu item. Diet Starts Monday (yep, that is the name of the bar) thought it would be a good idea to not only have a celebrity drink in honor of Bill Cosby, but on the menu it would be listed as “Pill Cosby.” That’s not all. The drink was complete with empty pill capsules splashed in it.
“We took it at first as a funny name,” co-founder Davin Gentry told the Washingtonian. Never mind the dozens of women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault or the still developing story of his current trial. The pop-up is located in the U Street corridor of Washington, D.C. and they sell other drinks named after Taraji P. Henson and Dave Chappelle (who are DMV natives). They faced immediate backlash from the public for their date rape Cosby drink.
Eventually, they pulled the Pill Cosby and released a statement. “We take full responsibility and apologize to anyone we offended,” it read. They then went on to say, “We’ve begun the process of reaching out to leaders in our community to teach us how to be better, and we value everyone’s thoughts.” You can read their full words below.
1. Blue was in full on princess mode at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Source:Getty
1 of 24
2. Top knot on fleek!
Source:Getty
2 of 24
3. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
3 of 24
4. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
4 of 24
5. Beyonce and Blue Ivy...like mother, like daughter.
Source:Instagram
5 of 24
6. Basically twins.
Source:Instagram
6 of 24
7. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
7 of 24
8. Snuggle love.
Source:Instagram
8 of 24
9. Perfect pigtails.
Source:Instagram
9 of 24
10. Just Chillin'.
Source:Instagram
10 of 24
11. Even Rihanna loves Blue's puffy 'do.
Source:Getty
11 of 24
12. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
12 of 24
13. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
13 of 24
14. Playtime.
Source:Instagram
14 of 24
15. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
15 of 24
16. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
16 of 24
17. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
17 of 24
18. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
18 of 24
19. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
19 of 24
20. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
20 of 24
21. Going up!
Source:Instagram
21 of 24
22. When your mom is Beyonce.
Source:Instagram
22 of 24
23. Bey & Jay PDA
Source:Instagram
23 of 24
24. Besos.
Source:Instagram
24 of 24
Continue reading D.C. Bar Thought It Was A Good Idea To Sell A ‘Pill Cosby’ Drink
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.