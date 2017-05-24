Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Make Racism Claim In Jury Selection

Bill Cosby‘s court case — where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand — is under way. It’s now undergoing the jury selection process in a Pittsburgh court and already, a lack in melanin is causing heads to turn.

So far, eleven jurors have been selected and only one of them is Black. The rest are reportedly White. Cosby’s lawyers brought this to the judge’s attention and they have accused the prosecution of “systematic exclusion” of Black jurors. However, the judge is not buying it…at least not right now.

He said he’d consider the defense’s argument if they show some stats to support their racism claim. The twelfth juror and six alternates have yet to be selected. With more than 40 women accusing Cosby of sexual assault, Constand’s case is considered the one that could convict the comedian. According to TMZ, if found guilty, Cosby could face up to ten years in prison. We’ll keep you updated as the case develops.

