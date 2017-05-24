Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Make Racism Claim In Jury Selection

Bill Cosby‘s court case — where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand — is under way. It’s now undergoing the jury selection process in a Pittsburgh court and already, a lack in melanin is causing heads to turn.
So far, eleven jurors have been selected and only one of them is Black. The rest are reportedly White. Cosby’s lawyers brought this to the judge’s attention and they have accused the prosecution of “systematic exclusion” of Black jurors. However, the judge is not buying it…at least not right now.
He said he’d consider the defense’s argument if they show some stats to support their racism claim. The twelfth juror and six alternates have yet to be selected. With more than 40 women accusing Cosby of sexual assault, Constand’s case is considered the one that could convict the comedian. According to TMZ, if found guilty, Cosby could face up to ten years in prison. We’ll keep you updated as the case develops.
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.