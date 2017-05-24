Watch: White Woman Hurling Racist Insults At Walmart Customer Goes Viral

Another racist made an appearance on video at a Walmart in Arkansas. A White woman is filmed spewing insults at a Latin and Black woman. The video was posted Monday on Facebook by Eva Hicks, who was the victim of the verbal attacks. “Go back to Mexico,” the unidentified White woman told Hicks. “Go back … wherever you’re from.”
Watch the disturbing video below:
The clip has been viewed 15 million times and shared over 220,000 times so far. A Walmart representative told NBC News that they have been trying to contact Hicks to apologize, but they haven’t gotten a response. They also reported that they were trying to contact the woman who tried to help Hicks.
The senior director of Walmart media relations, Randy Hargrove, said the White woman’s behavior was “unacceptable.”
“We value and respect everyone who visits our stores,” he said. “We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer and are proud that our assistant manager responded appropriately by asking her to leave the store.” Hargrove explained that the company officials have yet to identify the woman dropping racist insults, but he said once they did, she would be barred from all Walmart locations.
1. Blue was in full on princess mode at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Source:Getty
1 of 24
2. Top knot on fleek!
Source:Getty
2 of 24
3. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
3 of 24
4. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
4 of 24
5. Beyonce and Blue Ivy...like mother, like daughter.
Source:Instagram
5 of 24
6. Basically twins.
Source:Instagram
6 of 24
7. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
7 of 24
8. Snuggle love.
Source:Instagram
8 of 24
9. Perfect pigtails.
Source:Instagram
9 of 24
10. Just Chillin'.
Source:Instagram
10 of 24
11. Even Rihanna loves Blue's puffy 'do.
Source:Getty
11 of 24
12. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
12 of 24
13. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
13 of 24
14. Playtime.
Source:Instagram
14 of 24
15. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
15 of 24
16. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
16 of 24
17. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
17 of 24
18. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
18 of 24
19. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
19 of 24
20. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
20 of 24
21. Going up!
Source:Instagram
21 of 24
22. When your mom is Beyonce.
Source:Instagram
22 of 24
23. Bey & Jay PDA
Source:Instagram
23 of 24
24. Besos.
Source:Instagram
24 of 24
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.