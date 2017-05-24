Home > News

Watch: White Woman Hurling Racist Insults At Walmart Customer Goes Viral

SMH.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
Logos

Source: Getty / Getty

Another racist made an appearance on video at a Walmart in Arkansas. A White woman is filmed spewing insults at a Latin and Black woman. The video was posted Monday on Facebook by Eva Hicks, who was the victim of the verbal attacks. “Go back to Mexico,” the unidentified White woman told Hicks. “Go back … wherever you’re from.”

Watch the disturbing video below:

The clip has been viewed 15 million times and shared over 220,000 times so far. A Walmart representative told NBC News that they have been trying to contact Hicks to apologize, but they haven’t gotten a response. They also reported that they were trying to contact the woman who tried to help Hicks.

The senior director of Walmart media relations, Randy Hargrove, said the White woman’s behavior was “unacceptable.”

“We value and respect everyone who visits our stores,” he said. “We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer and are proud that our assistant manager responded appropriately by asking her to leave the store.” Hargrove explained that the company officials have yet to identify the woman dropping racist insults, but he said once they did, she would be barred from all Walmart locations.

racism , wal-mart , white people

Also On Global Grind:
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

24 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Continue reading Watch: White Woman Hurling Racist Insults At Walmart Customer Goes Viral

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”