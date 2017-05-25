Mo’Nique Slams Adrienne Bailon For Her Shady Read On ‘The Real’

What Mo’Nique didn’t do during the press run back when she was promoting Precious, she’s making up for it now.
Just weeks after going in on Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, the Oscar winning actress addressed another beef that no one saw coming. The ladies of The Real discussed the drama between Mo and the Black Hollywood power trio, questioning whether or not the actress used the best approach to get her point across.
Adrienne Bailon disagreed with Mo’Nique’s “loud” attitude, as if she didn’t expect the comedian to clap back — but she did. Mo took to Twitter to respond to Adrienne’s comments, tweeting:
The real shade came when Mo brought her Academy Award into the mix:
Oop, there it is! We can’t wait to see if the ladies of The Real take Mo’Nique up on her offer.
We’ll be watching.