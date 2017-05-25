Mo’Nique Slams Adrienne Bailon For Her Shady Read On ‘The Real’

What Mo’Nique didn’t do during the press run back when she was promoting Precious, she’s making up for it now.

Just weeks after going in on Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, the Oscar winning actress addressed another beef that no one saw coming. The ladies of The Real discussed the drama between Mo and the Black Hollywood power trio, questioning whether or not the actress used the best approach to get her point across.

Adrienne Bailon disagreed with Mo’Nique’s “loud” attitude, as if she didn’t expect the comedian to clap back — but she did. Mo took to Twitter to respond to Adrienne’s comments, tweeting:

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon My loves. This BABY gets a pass. She is to young to even begin to understand. However @AdrienneBailon if you would like to discuss we open. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon we await your reply sister. This is Mo'Nique. I hope I'm not being to loud for you. Lol. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

The real shade came when Mo brought her Academy Award into the mix:

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon by the way I am fighting for young sisters like you who haven't won an Academy Award. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon if u really want 2tell us something, my husband and I would b more than happy to come on the show, you can tell us directly. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

Oop, there it is! We can’t wait to see if the ladies of The Real take Mo’Nique up on her offer.

We’ll be watching.