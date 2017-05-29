Home > News

Miss Black Texas Says She Was Wrongful Arrested After Being A Victim Of Road Rage

She also had to endure racists and sexist insults according to her.

A road rage incident that resulted in the arrest of the 2016 Miss Black Texas, Carmen Ponder, is being investigated.

Ponder, a 23-year-old pre-law student at Texas A&M University-Commerce, shared on Twitter that she was driving when she was cut off by someone in a black truck. She thought the driver might be drunk, so she signaled and drove into a Walmart parking lot. Ponder says the man in the truck followed her and started cursing at her. She says the man told her that he was teaching his 14-year-old how to drive and Ponder shouldn’t have driven around them. Ponder eventually told the man that it was illegal for a 14-year-old to drive. That’s when she heard him yell, “Oh whatever, you Black b*tch!”

When Ponder exited the Walmart store she was approached by a plainclothes officer who showed his badge. He allegedly revealed that the man she got into an altercation with was his chief. He asked Ponder to apologize. Ponder refused and walked back to her car. The cop allegedly grabbed her arm, telling her she was being detained and the police were on their way.

When more officers arrived, the plainclothes officer told them that Ponder was resisting arrest. They cuffed her, held her for 24 hours in jail, and charged her with evading arrest. Her lawyers are fighting for her charges to be dropped and for the people involved to be punished appropriately.

You can check out Ponder’s full account of the incident below.

We will keep you posted when more information is revealed.

