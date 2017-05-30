Makeup Artist Gets Dragged For Making A White Woman Look Black

Another person tried to justify blackface this week when a makeup artist “transformed” a White woman into a Black woman via the magic of makeup. The Instagram account @PaintDatFace posted a picture to their account, giving the disclaimer: “This is a transformation that I’ve been holding back from releasing for a while now, solely because of the fear I’ve had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me. THIS IS NOT ABOUT A RACE CHANGE. This is about one woman acknowledging, embracing, and celebrating the beauty of another woman’s culture.”
The picture has since been removed, but not before Twitter got a hold of it and dragged the makeup artist for their “transformation.”
Save your sorry explanation to justify your ignorant, wrongful actions. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS. IS. BLACKFACE. Next pic.twitter.com/r21PNMPrXH
It seems like @PaintDatFace could have used a history lesson on blackface, which is offensive and goes back to the days of Jim Crow. However, @PaintDatFace wasn’t aware or didn’t care. “This is by far the proudest I’ve ever been of my work,” they said. You can read the full statement they originally posted below.
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.