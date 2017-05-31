Black teddy bear sitting on the steps

Black teddy bear sitting on the steps

Photo by Black teddy bear sitting on the steps

Home > News

Black Teddy Bear Hung From A Noose At North Carolina High School

The principal condemned the act as "deeply offensive."

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment
Black teddy bear sitting on the steps

Source: kumacore / Getty

Officials at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, North Carolina said a Black teddy bear was found hanging from a noose on school property. According to reports, some students are upset over the school’s new principal, who, of course, is Black.

According to The Associated Press“Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was hung overnight Monday or Tuesday morning from the school’s roof. Before it was removed, many students and staff saw it and a photo was circulating on social media. Hung beside the doll was a sign saying ‘Make Wakefield Tripp again #smartlunch.’ Students and parents said the sign referred to former Principal Tripp Crayton, who is white. Bazzell, who is Black, replaced Crayton in 2015.”

Bazzell — who condemned the incident as “deeply offensive” and said that the school’s stadium and baseball field were also vandalized — said the school is working with Wake County Schools to investigate the event as well as will seek criminal charges, reports WTVD-TV.

SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report, WTVD-TV

Students Return To School in Ferguson

6 photos Launch gallery

Students Return To School in Ferguson

Continue reading Students Return To School in Ferguson

Students Return To School in Ferguson

lynching , racism

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”