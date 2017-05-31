Black Teddy Bear Hung From A Noose At North Carolina High School

NewsOne Staff

Officials at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, North Carolina said a Black teddy bear was found hanging from a noose on school property. According to reports, some students are upset over the school’s new principal, who, of course, is Black.

According to The Associated Press, “Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was hung overnight Monday or Tuesday morning from the school’s roof. Before it was removed, many students and staff saw it and a photo was circulating on social media. Hung beside the doll was a sign saying ‘Make Wakefield Tripp again #smartlunch.’ Students and parents said the sign referred to former Principal Tripp Crayton, who is white. Bazzell, who is Black, replaced Crayton in 2015.”