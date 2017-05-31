Home > Entertainment

LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word Before NBA Finals

Authorities are looking for security footage.

Adrian Moore

On Wednesday, LeBron James’ L.A. home was tagged with the n-word. Detectives are now investigating the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

The racial slur was sprayed against the outer gate of his house and has since been covered. As of now, investigators are searching for security footage from neighbors that could reveal the culprit. According to records, James bought the house in 2015, but it appears he doesn’t live there on a consistent basis. A source told TMZ that LeBron wasn’t present at the time of the spray painting. He’s most likely in the Bay Area prepping for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. However, it clearly isn’t a coincidence that his home was vandalized right before the biggest event of his career. A  racist was clearly hating, which is what racists do best.

We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.

