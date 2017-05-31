LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word Before NBA Finals

On Wednesday, LeBron James’ L.A. home was tagged with the n-word. Detectives are now investigating the incident, according to TMZ Sports.
The racial slur was sprayed against the outer gate of his house and has since been covered. As of now, investigators are searching for security footage from neighbors that could reveal the culprit. According to records, James bought the house in 2015, but it appears he doesn’t live there on a consistent basis. A source told TMZ that LeBron wasn’t present at the time of the spray painting. He’s most likely in the Bay Area prepping for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. However, it clearly isn’t a coincidence that his home was vandalized right before the biggest event of his career. A racist was clearly hating, which is what racists do best.
1. Blue was in full on princess mode at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Source:Getty
1 of 24
2. Top knot on fleek!
Source:Getty
2 of 24
3. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
3 of 24
4. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
4 of 24
5. Beyonce and Blue Ivy...like mother, like daughter.
Source:Instagram
5 of 24
6. Basically twins.
Source:Instagram
6 of 24
7. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
7 of 24
8. Snuggle love.
Source:Instagram
8 of 24
9. Perfect pigtails.
Source:Instagram
9 of 24
10. Just Chillin'.
Source:Instagram
10 of 24
11. Even Rihanna loves Blue's puffy 'do.
Source:Getty
11 of 24
12. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
12 of 24
13. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
13 of 24
14. Playtime.
Source:Instagram
14 of 24
15. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
15 of 24
16. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
16 of 24
17. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
17 of 24
18. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
18 of 24
19. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
19 of 24
20. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
20 of 24
21. Going up!
Source:Instagram
21 of 24
22. When your mom is Beyonce.
Source:Instagram
22 of 24
23. Bey & Jay PDA
Source:Instagram
23 of 24
24. Besos.
Source:Instagram
24 of 24
Continue reading LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word Before NBA Finals
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.