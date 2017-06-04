Home > News

Celebrities React To The London Bridge Attacks

Jasmine Alyse

Rihanna 'Anti World Tour' - Brooklyn

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Social media is pouring out condolences in response to the terrorists attacks in London on Saturday (June 3rd). In a random attack, a van first sped down London Bridge hitting more than 20 pedestrians. Then, a man carrying a knife walked in a nearby restaurant in Borough Market and stabbed two customers. So far, 7 have been pronounced dead and 48 have been injured with about half of them in critical condition.

The vicious attacks come just weeks after the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester which killed 22 innocent people and wounded 60 others. Celebrities are sharing their reactions, condolences and well wishes to the victims, their families and the London community.

Rihanna

😢 🇬🇧 🙏🏿

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

“My wonderful London my thoughts and love are with you tonight” – Helen Mirren

my wonderful london my thoughts and love are with you tonight

A post shared by @helenmirren on

 

“Praying For London” – Ariana Grande

“Our world is so dark and scary at the moment. Please say your prayers!! Try to be kind and loving! Love will always win! #PrayForLondon” Khloe Kardashian

“I sit here watching the news and all one can do is pray. Pray for our London friends. Pray for our world. Pray for one another.” – Maria Shriver

“Praying for you London” – Octavia Spencer

Praying for you #London.

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on

“More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless” – Bette Midler

“My ❤ is with you London!” – Kelly Rowland

My ❤ is with you London!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

“My ❤️ goes out to . So sad. The world is such a scary place right now. Stay strong & stay safe, everyone.” – Bethenny Frankel

 IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

celeb reactions , kelly rowland , london bridge attacks , Octavia Spencer , rihanna

