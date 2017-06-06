‘You’re My Slave Now:’ Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate

The father of a 12-year-old African-American student at one Texas middle school said that administrators failed to properly discipline students after his daughter was referred to as an “ape” and “slave” by her peers, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

“The incidents at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, Texas, which school officials deemed ‘racially harassing,’ according to a report obtained by HuffPost, included students calling the girl an ‘ape’ and a ‘slave’ and pretending to whip her. ‘It was horrifying that her friends would say and do these terrible things and not think twice about it,’ Robert Ranco, a civil rights lawyer who is the girl’s father, told HuffPost. ‘We raised our daughter with the understanding that no one deserves to be treated badly by anybody.'”

An official record of the racially charged harassment stated that the school “provided additional re-teaching to students who engaged in inappropriate behaviors.” The record also said that officials addressed all “substantiated misbehavior” by the identified students and punished them, but did not specify how the students were disciplined, reports the Houston Chronicle.