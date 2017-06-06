Students in Classroom

Students in Classroom

Photo by Students in Classroom

Home > News

‘You’re My Slave Now:’ Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate

Details on how a 12-year-old girl was bullied and more below.

Clarissa Hamlin
Leave a comment
Students in Classroom

Source: Sylvain Sonnet / Getty

The father of a 12-year-old African-American student at one Texas middle school said that administrators failed to properly discipline students after his daughter was referred to as an “ape” and “slave” by her peers, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

“The incidents at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, Texas, which school officials deemed ‘racially harassing,’ according to a report obtained by HuffPost, included students calling the girl an ‘ape’ and a ‘slave’ and pretending to whip her. ‘It was horrifying that her friends would say and do these terrible things and not think twice about it,’ Robert Ranco, a civil rights lawyer who is the girl’s father, told HuffPost. ‘We raised our daughter with the understanding that no one deserves to be treated badly by anybody.'”

An official record of the racially charged harassment stated that the school “provided additional re-teaching to students who engaged in inappropriate behaviors.” The record also said that officials addressed all “substantiated misbehavior” by the identified students and punished them, but did not specify how the students were disciplined, reports the Houston Chronicle.

Very sad. Hopefully, the father will continue to speak out.

The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

7 photos Launch gallery

The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

Continue reading The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

The new Betsy DeVos-led Department of Education is off to a rough start. The agency took to Twitter in an attempt to highlight African-American icon W.E.B Du Bois and misspelled his last name. Not only was his name misspelled during Black History Month, but the department sent out a follow-up apology tweet, and ‘apologies’ was spelled wrong as well. Of course, Twitter had a ball with this one.

Black Fathers , black girl magic , racism , slave

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”