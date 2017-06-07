Breon Hollings was on Facebook Live showing off a stack of cash when he was hit with the unexpected. As the Jacksonville native counted money in front of the camera and said, “This sh*t don’t stop, man,” he heard deputies on a loudspeaker outside of his place.
Hollings raced out his room, while deputies in the background shouted, “This is Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We have a search warrant.” A series of loud noises followed, which neighbors told Fox 30 were smoke grenades hurled into the house.
The Facebook Live camera continues to roll and deputies can be seen walking in and out of the room before one of them notices the camera and turns it off. Hollings was arrested for drug and weapon possession. According to Fox 30, officers found a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition and drug paraphernalia in the house.
1. Blue was in full on princess mode at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Source:Getty
1 of 18
2. Top knot on fleek!
Source:Getty
2 of 18
3. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
3 of 18
4. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
5. Basically twins.
Source:Instagram
5 of 18
6. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
6 of 18
7. Snuggle love.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
8. Perfect pigtails.
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
9. Even Rihanna loves Blue's puffy 'do.
Source:Getty
9 of 18
10. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
10 of 18
11. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
11 of 18
12. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
12 of 18
13. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
13 of 18
14. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
14 of 18
15. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
15 of 18
16. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
17. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
18. Besos.
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
Continue reading SWAT Team Raided Man’s House While He Was Counting Cash On Facebook Live
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.