Home > News

HIV-Positive Man Charged With Murder After His Girlfriend Dies From AIDS

He faces major prison time.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Ronald Murdock, a man with HIV, is being charged with murder in Ohio after his girlfriend died of AIDS. According to WTVG-TV, he is also being charged with felonious assault. OOn Tuesday, a judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

Murdock was indicted last week for the February death of Kimberly Klempner. Murdock and Klempner allegedly had unprotected sex when Murdock knew he was HIV-positive. The indictment claims that Murdock didn’t disclose his status to Klempner, which is against Ohio law.

Klempner’s son, Josh, says his mom and Murdock were in a relationship for around five years. According to him, his mom discovered her HIV-positive status in 2015, however, when she told Murdock he didn’t seemed bothered. “My mother found out about some pills he had,” Josh Klempner said. “She stayed the night at his house one night and she felt something was up. She did some snooping and ran across a few pill bottles. She did a little research on them and found out that way.”

A police report states that Murdock’s wife discovered that him and Klempner were having an affair and she told Klempner that Murdock was HIV-positive. At that point, it was too late.

“He should of warned her. He should have told her,” said Josh Klempner. “I don’t want him out here on the streets. The way I see it, they should just bury him under the jail.”

Despite major progress in medication, HIV rates are alarmingly high for Black Americans compared to other races. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, 45% of HIV diagnoses were Black despite them taking up only 12% of the U.S. population. It is not uncommon for states to criminalize HIV and AIDS instead of treating it as a public health issue. Higher poverty rates in Black communities and the issues that come with it — such as limited access to high-quality health care, mental health resources, housing and HIV prevention education — can directly and indirectly contribute to the high HIV infection rates.

HIV , Ronald Murdock

Also On Global Grind:
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

19 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Continue reading HIV-Positive Man Charged With Murder After His Girlfriend Dies From AIDS

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”