Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New Girlfriend

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida after his 26-year-old girlfriend named Laura Leal reported that he beat her and refused to let her leave his home.

Leal told police that she and Gordon got into a heated argument after he accused her of trying to hook up with one of his friends at a sports bar Friday (June 9th). The woman told police that when she tried to flee, Gordon started “punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave.” He allegedly took away her laptop that she was trying to use to contact her sister for help, and since he has smashed her cellphone in another argument a few weeks prior, she had no way of communicating with the outside world.

The woman says she was able to leave after waking up Gordon’s mother, who also lives in the house, and was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. Gordon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and is currently facing charges of domestic violence battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult.

Gordon is already in trouble after being found legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown — Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown‘s only child together. He has been ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi’s estate, and maintains to this day that he tried to save her life when he found her unconscious in the bathtub of their Georgia home.

SOURCES: TMZ, Daily Mail | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Global Grind: