Home > Newsletter Stories

Mother Dies After Getting Cosmetic Surgery In The Dominican Republic

Doctors warn patients to choose your surgeon wisely.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
Brazzaville Hospital, NGO la Chaine de l'Espoir, Operating theater, Cardiac surgery

Source: Godong / Getty

A case of cosmetic surgery seemingly did not go well for one mother in the Bronx. Janelle Edwards had just underwent a series of procedures in the Dominican Republic and according to the New York Daily News, they could have led to her death.

Edwards was found unconscious in her car on Thursday at 8:10 p.m. When her parents found her slumped behind the wheel, they called the police. Thirty minutes later, Edwards died at Montefiore Medical Center’s Albert Einstein Hospital, a location she worked at according to a Facebook post.

A Saturday autopsy was inconclusive, but one doctor told detectives that Edwards died from a blood clot caused by her recent surgeries. The operations performed on Edwards in the DR included breast enhancement, a tummy tuck, and butt implants. Her older sister, Samantha Edwards, believes all these things played a part in Janelle’s death. Her family even mentioned that Janelle complained of stomach and breast pain when she returned from the DR. Unfortunately, Samantha doesn’t believe her family can take legal action. “She was a very loving person,” she said. “That’s how I want to remember my sister. She lived her life and God took her early.”

Edwards is leaving behind a 7-year-old and 1-year-old daughter according to family members.

Many doctors warn about where people get their cosmetic surgery, no matter the price. “I know the cheaper cost is tempting, but consider the risks,” said Doctor Susan Downey in a video posted on the American Society of Plastic Surgeons website. “If any problems come up, you may have additional costs and no legal protection…cosmetic surgery is real surgery and requires consultation, planning and follow-up care best with a board certified surgeon.”

The ASPS also said taking a long flight after surgery can increase the patient’s risk of developing a pulmonary embolism and blood clots. They advise patients to wait up to seven days after surgery before they take a flight.

 

cosmetic surgery

Also On Global Grind:
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Continue reading Mother Dies After Getting Cosmetic Surgery In The Dominican Republic

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”