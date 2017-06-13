Uncle Luke And The 2 Live Crew Get Their Own Biopic

2 Live Crew is the next hip hop phenomenon to get the big screen treatment.

The Miami group are best known for songs like “Face Down Ass Up” and “Pop That P*ssy.” But thanks to the group winning a copyright lawsuit related to 2 Live Crew’s music, they’re also known for establishing music sampling as a form of parody under the First Amendment.

Lionsgate and Temple Hill are teaming up to develop the biopic, which they’ll call The Book of Luke, after Luther Campbell’s memoir of the same name. Writer Craig Williams is set to adapt the story and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce for Temple Hill.

News of this latest biopic comes just as Lionsgate gears up for their big release of All Eyez on Me on June 16, the story of Tupac’s life. Stay tuned for more information about Uncle Luke and 2 Live Crew’s upcoming biopic. Will you be tuning in?