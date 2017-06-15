Remy Ma Has A Message For Nicki Minaj In Latest Diss Video

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma‘s beef is far from over.

As we all know, Nicki collaborated with 2 Chainz on a song called “Realize” for his forthcoming Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album. Though the track hasn’t been released, the world recently learned Nicki used the song to diss Remy and claim Remy’s husband Papoose wrote “shETHER” for her.

Now, Remy is clapping back. In a new video making its rounds, Remy addresses the ghostwriting accusations and social media users talking about Nicki on her IG page:

“Coming on my page talking about the next hoe ass bitch is not gonna change anything. It’s not gonna bring the dead back to life, it’s not!” she yells. “You know what’s so crazy? Niggas [say] Pap is writing for me. First of all, my husband is dumb nice… been dumb nice. Niggas ain’t never want to give him his props. Now, when niggas get ‘Shethered,’ now all of a sudden, he’s writing my rhymes? Who the fuck was writing my rhymes before I met him? I met Pap after ‘Lean Back,’ after ‘Conceited,’ after ‘Whatever,’ after the ‘Ante Up’ remix, after all my mixtapes. Who was writing my shit then? Like, are you fucking dumb? And I’m bigger than you. It ain’t about who’s bigger — it’s about who’s better. Stupid,” Remy says into the camera.

She takes it a step further when she brings up Nicki’s brother, Jelani Maraj, who was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl back in 2015.

“And until you know, if you wasn’t there, don’t talk about nobody’s case,” Remy adds in regard to Nicki discussing her prison bid. “And even if everything they said was right and exact in my case, bitch, I ain’t never touched nobody’s kids. How ’bout that? I ain’t never fondled no fuckin’ minors. Fuck you talking ’bout, stupid.”

