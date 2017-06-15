Tiger Woods Is Headed Back To Rehab

Tiger Woods recent DUI arrest could cost him a lot more than a few hundred thousand dollars in court fees.

According to reports, the former golf great is reportedly going back to rehab to avoid losing joint custody of his two kids after his recent DUI arrest. A source told Radar Online, “Tiger visited the hospital with his children on June 2, then went alone two days later to complete paperwork and his assessment.”

Another insider revealed that Woods reserved the entire male-inpatient unit of the Jupiter Medical Center near his Florida home. The New York Post reports that the on-time gold great has “battled back pain for years and previously underwent rehab in Arizona in 2010 for an addiction to Vicodin and Ambien.” A source added, “Elin wants Tiger to get professional help before the kids spend a single night alone with him again. God forbid they’re in the car when he’s drugged up!”

As you may recall, Woods was arrested over Memorial Day weekend after being found unresponsive behind the wheel of his crashed Mercedes-Benz. He told police that he’d mixed Xanax and Vicodin. Tiger and ex wife Elin Woods have two children together, nine-year old daughter Sam and eight-year old son Charlie.

The athlete has yet to comment on the claims.