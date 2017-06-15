Home > News

Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Left In Daycare Van

A 5-year-old Arkansas boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day.

West Memphis Police say that the boy may have been asleep when the van arrived at the daycare early Monday and never got off the van, which remained in the parking lot. According to authorities, the van for Ascent child care center picked up the boy before 7 a.m. and was supposed to drop him off at the center. However, the day care’s staff found him dead inside when they came to load children in the van to go home after 3 p.m.

West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker told reporters,, “He had no disabilities that prevented. He was mobile, he was also vocal.” There were two adults on board who somehow missed the child when escorting others off the bus. Police said the temperature in the daycare parking lot was 91 degrees when authorities responded to the incident.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, which regulates day care centers in Arkansas, are also investigating the incident. Authorities will forward the case to the Crittenden County District Attorney for possible charges against multiple people.

 

