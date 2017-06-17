Home > Entertainment

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case Ends In Mistrial

Jasmine Alyse

After two days of tough deliberation, the jury selected to serve in the Bill Cosby case were unable to come to a unanimous decision, ending the case in a mistrial. The comedian faced three charges of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors have confirmed that they will retry the case.

“We’ve been at this now for 10 days (including testimony). There has been nothing but a supreme effort on your part,” Judge Steven O’Neill told the jury on Friday, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for Cosby read a statement from his wife, Camille Cosby, who expressed her disappointment about how the case has been handled thus far.

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

The twitter account on behalf of the 79-year-old comedian posted a message thanking all of the local supporters in Norristown, Pennsylvania where the trial took place.

The comedian’s fall from grace came after about 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them. Andrea Constand, former director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, was the only woman whose case wasn’t too old to try. Cosby still insists all of these sexual encounters were consensual, and still faces civil lawsuits from at least 10 accusers.

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

