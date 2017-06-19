Home > Newsletter Stories

Bill Clinton’s Alleged Illegitimate Son Wished Him Happy Father’s Day In The Shadiest Way

The guy won't stop until the former president acknowledges him.

Adrian Moore

Nothing says Happy Father’s Day like having your alleged illegitimate son shout you out on Twitter. Bill Clinton got this type of recognition when the man claiming to be his son, Danny Williams, posted:

Ouch! We knew Father’s Day could bring up mixed emotions for fatherless kids, but this tweet takes the cake for daddy insults.

According to Inside Edition, Williams has been claiming Bill Clinton is his father for years. The Arkansas man, who is also a father of five, is allegedly the product of Clinton and a former sex worker, Bobbie Ann Williams. Bobbie claims her and Clinton had sex 13 times. Her son has been on a mission to prove Clinton is his father, even asking for Monica Lewinsky‘s infamous blue dress to get a sample of Clinton’s semen.

Star magazine allegedly got a DNA test back in 1999 that showed Clinton is not Williams’ father, but the 30-year-old is not buying it. “He is my dad. It’s not that I’ll have an adverse reaction. I know he is,” Williams said. “I promised my kids they could meet him one day. I would want them to know their grandfather. They have to know he’s a part of our lives.”

Williams’ campaign continues.

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

