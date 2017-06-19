Home > Newsletter Stories

Teenager Dies After Being Beaten, Burnt and Raped In Homophobic Attack

His death comes right before he was set to start school.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man During Traffic Stop Near St. Paul

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

A teenager in Malaysia was killed after being brutally attacked last Friday (June 16) by a homophobic and femmephobic pack of teenagers.

The teen, known as Nhaveen, was out with a friend, Previin, on Friday night when the attack happened. They were celebrating Nhaveen quitting his job so he could move to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia’s capital) for school the next day. Nhaveen and Previin were outside of a burger shop when they were confronted by two classmates who consistently bullied Nhaveen for being “effeminate” and “gay.” Six more people reportedly showed up on motorcycles and all eight, between the ages of 16 and 18, started beating Nhaveen and Previin with helmets.

Previin escaped to Penang Hospital. He was treated for crushed cheekbones, but Nhaveen couldn’t escape. He was reportedly attacked for several hours. One of the attacker’s brother brought Nhaveen to the hospital at 2 a.m. where  he was checked in for severe head injuries, severe burn marks on his back, and a wound to his groin. In addition to all of this, Nhaveen showed signs of forced penetration in his anus, most likely due to a blunt object.

Nhaveen was pronounced brain dead and has since died from his injuries. Five of the attackers were arrested, while three are still at large.

Nhaveen’s sexuality was unknown, but a former teacher told Free Malaysia Today that he was constantly bullied because a lot of people in school thought he was gay. “He was soft but not gay, that is for sure. But he paid no mind to those boys and ignored them. But these boys (bullies) had their agenda, which was to make Nhaveen a ‘macho man’ based on their ideals,” the teacher said.

Nhaveen’s attack came after Malaysia’s Health Ministry announced a competition that encouraged contestants to make anti-gay videos showing how to prevent homosexuality and transgender identities. This was a competition that would have awarded it’s winner thousands of dollars. It has since been canceled, but not before ministers tried to defend it.

Hundreds of people showed up outside of the hospital, before Nhaveen’s death, to hold a candlelight vigil for him. Nhaveen was supposed to go to University in Kuala Lumpur to study music composition, an art form he was passionate about.

Rest in peace, Nhaveen.

 

femmephobia , hate crime , homophobia , LGBTQ , Malaysia

Also On Global Grind:
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Continue reading Teenager Dies After Being Beaten, Burnt and Raped In Homophobic Attack

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”