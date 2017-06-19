Wheel of Fortune spun into idiocy when they used a backdrop showing Black people in slave-era clothing. To add more insult to injury, the backdrop was used during the game show’s Southern Charm Week. Visuals below:
“Southern Charm” week originally aired in March, but reruns continued.
According to Page Six, the game show’s executive producer has since expressed regret for including the image and said the image would not air in future reruns.
The image was photographed by producers back in 2005 during an on-location shoot at the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana. A spokesperson for the venue said they didn’t hire people to portray slaves. They only employ tour guides of all skin colors to wear period clothing for the job.
1. Blue was in full on princess mode at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Source:Getty
1 of 16
2. Top knot on fleek!
Source:Getty
2 of 16
3. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
3 of 16
4. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
4 of 16
5. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
5 of 16
6. Snuggle love.
Source:Instagram
6 of 16
7. Perfect pigtails.
Source:Instagram
7 of 16
8. Even Rihanna loves Blue's puffy 'do.
Source:Getty
8 of 16
9. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
9 of 16
10. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
10 of 16
11. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
11 of 16
12. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
12 of 16
13. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
13 of 16
14. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
14 of 16
15. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
15 of 16
16. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
16 of 16
Continue reading ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Dragged After Using A Backdrop Of Slaves For ‘Southern Charm Week’
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.