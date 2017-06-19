Home > Entertainment

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Dragged After Using A Backdrop Of Slaves For ‘Southern Charm Week’

Really?

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
Wheel of Fortune

Source: Copyright by June Marie Sobrito / Getty

Wheel of Fortune spun into idiocy when they used a backdrop showing Black people in slave-era clothing. To add more insult to injury, the backdrop was used during the game show’s Southern Charm Week. Visuals below:

That’s right — a bunch of Black people are just roaming around in front of “the big house.”

Viewers were outraged by the imagery, with one tweeting, “Someone please tell me why @WheelofFortune has slaves in their ‘Southern Charm Week’ images?”

 

“Southern Charm” week originally aired in March, but reruns continued.

According to Page Six, the game show’s executive producer has since expressed regret for including the image and said the image would not air in future reruns.

The image was photographed by producers back in 2005 during an on-location shoot at the Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana. A spokesperson for the venue said they didn’t hire people to portray slaves. They only employ tour guides of all skin colors to wear period clothing for the job.

Mmm, right.

Racist , slave , Wheel of Fortune

Also On Global Grind:
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Continue reading ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Dragged After Using A Backdrop Of Slaves For ‘Southern Charm Week’

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”