Brooklyn Man Dies After A Threesome Gone Wrong

Find out the disturbing details.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

NYPD

Source: (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / Getty

One night of passion turned into a lifetime of pain after a Brooklyn sexcapade turned deadly.

According to police sources, a threesome in Park Slope spiraled into a deadly attack with bats and knives after one of the participants began filming the illicit act. The brutal massacre left 20-year-old Manos Ikonomidis dead. He died of three stab wounds in the chest and back just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Earlier that day, Ikonomidis was engaged in a steamy sex session with an unidentified woman and 21-year-old Jack Doherty.

Cops say the ménage à trois in Doherty’s apartment came to a violent end when one of the guys started filming the tryst and the woman became irate. The New York Daily News reports that the woman contacted her boyfriend, who was not involved in the threesome, and alleged she’d been raped. Ikonomidis’ girlfriend received an ominous Instagram message saying, “your boyfriend f—-d up and will be taken care of.”

Sources say that surveillance cameras captured two white men and a black man chasing Ikonomidis with baseball bats as he tried to leave the building. A source added that the 20-year-old knocked on a nearby apartment and collapsed, leaving a bloody handprint behind. Building resident Carol Petersen told reporters, “It’s something out of a horror movie. It’s horrible. It’s a nightmare. He fell into her house, she opened the door, he was apologizing, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’ He says, ‘They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.’ There was so much blood just gushing out of him.”

Ikonomidis allegedly asked her not to call 911. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, where he died of his injuries

Reports say that no suspects are currently in custody.

 

