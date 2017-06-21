Milan Christopher Says He Wasn’t Invited To The BET Awards Because He’s Gay

Milan Christopher has the Internet buzzing thanks to his NSFW nude photos with Paper magazine. In an interview with the publication, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star also spilled some tea on how homophobic the industry can be.

Milan talked about how the hip hop community is still homophobic and he even dropped some major outlet names that haven’t supported him, specifically BET. He explained, “I was on Love and Hip Hop, I had my own Out in Hip Hop television show, I was on the cover of the New York Times, the cover of LA Times twice, on Wendy Williams, Ellen, you know, everywhere. And, you know, the Hip Hop Awards, the BET Awards, didn’t even invite me to do anything.” He continued, “It’s like, this is the first time this has ever happened in the history of hip hop music and you didn’t make a place for me because I’m gay? I felt very disrespected by that.”

Milan released his debut album The Alpha last year and though folks like the LA Times have shown love, it seems like BET might be late to the party. The media company has yet to respond to Milan’s comments, but we’ll keep you updated.

