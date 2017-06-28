Home > Newsletter Stories

Prayers Up: Steelo Brim’s Nephew Drowns In His Pool

So sad

Adrian Moore

2007 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The star of MTV’s Ridiculousness, Sterling “Steelo” Brim, had a tragic loss recently. According to TMZ, his 3-year-old nephew drowned in his swimming pool on Friday morning.

Police told TMZ the boy was roaming around Brim’s North Hollywood backyard when adults weren’t looking and he fell into the pool. It’s not known how long he was in the pool before people discovered him. Paramedics came to the house and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at noon. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Sources say the kid’s family was visiting Brim from Chicago. “Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident,” Steelo said. “We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning.”

Our condolences to the family during this tough time!

