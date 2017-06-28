Police told TMZ the boy was roaming around Brim’s North Hollywood backyard when adults weren’t looking and he fell into the pool. It’s not known how long he was in the pool before people discovered him. Paramedics came to the house and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at noon. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.
Sources say the kid’s family was visiting Brim from Chicago. “Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident,” Steelo said. “We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning.”
Our condolences to the family during this tough time!
1. Blue was in full on princess mode at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Source:Getty
1 of 12
2. Top knot on fleek!
Source:Getty
2 of 12
3. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
3 of 12
4. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
4 of 12
5. Snuggle love.
Source:Instagram
5 of 12
6. Even Rihanna loves Blue's puffy 'do.
Source:Getty
6 of 12
7. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
7 of 12
8. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
8 of 12
9. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
9 of 12
10. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
10 of 12
11. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
11 of 12
12. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
12 of 12
Continue reading Prayers Up: Steelo Brim’s Nephew Drowns In His Pool
Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful
At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.
The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.
Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.