RZA Has Some Thoughts On ‘Mumble Rap’

The Wu-Tang Clan sat down with Montreality to talk Prodigy, mumble rap and more.

On Prodigy, RZA said, “We love Prodigy, all of us. Prodigy’s worked with all of us in different capacities. We lost a true legend of hip hop, a true emcee, and we all feel that loss,” The Mobb Deep rapper passed away on June 20 from complications with sickle cell enemia. “Some emcees don’t get good ’til they’re 25 or something. But at 19, the kid was already nice,” RZA said.

RZA had some serious thoughts on “mumble rap,” which may surprise you. He doesn’t discriminate against anyone’s creativity. “First of all, what is mumble rap; who made that title?” he adds. “I bet you the guys who’s doing it, they didn’t call it mumble rap. That’s what the media calls it. Let them make their music and have fun and do their thing.” Well said, RZA!

Watch the rest of their sit-down with Montreality in the video above.