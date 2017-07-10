Is Penis Contouring The Newest Trend?

If you thought contouring was strictly for the face, think again. No body part is off limits, even the luggage downstairs.

Yup, penis contouring is here and if you want to have that look of abundance for your package, this might be the right move for you. A few folks are championing the method, including singer and make-up artist Jeffree Star. In a videonwith Youtube personality Shane Dawson, Jeffree admitted that he does some penis contouring for himself. “I contour my shaft a lot,” said Jeffree. He explained that he contours his penis while it’s erect, so that when it goes soft, it still looks big. You can watch the video below.

Jeffree didn’t get too specific about his procedure, but he most likely uses some sort of highlights to make parts appear bigger. However, if you need the details for your next penis exposure, no worries. You can go over to Metro.co.uk where make-up artist Hannah Sorcha explains the technique. Who knows, this could be the next big thing!

