Is Penis Contouring The Newest Trend?

Get your brushes and highlighters ready!

Adrian Moore

Make up brushes

Source: Pollyana FMS / Getty

If you thought contouring was strictly for the face, think again. No body part is off limits, even the luggage downstairs.

Yup, penis contouring is here and if you want to have that look of abundance for your package, this might be the right move for you. A few folks are championing the method, including singer and make-up artist Jeffree Star. In a videonwith Youtube personality Shane Dawson, Jeffree admitted that he does some penis contouring for himself. “I contour my shaft a lot,” said Jeffree. He explained that he contours his penis while it’s erect, so that when it goes soft, it still looks big. You can watch the video below.

Jeffree didn’t get too specific about his procedure, but he most likely uses some sort of highlights to make parts appear bigger. However, if you need the details for your next penis exposure, no worries. You can go over to Metro.co.uk where make-up artist Hannah Sorcha explains the technique. Who knows, this could be the next big thing!

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

Every Time Blue Ivy's Afro Was Flourishing And Beautiful

At just five years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free. The Internet can be a harsh and ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon. Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy fro on fleek.

