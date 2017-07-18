WTH? Walmart.com Uses The N-Word To Describe A Product

Walmart came under heat recently due to a third party’s racist choice of words used on their website. A cap was listed for sell and instead of using words like dark brown or tan to describe the color, the vendor used “n*gger brown.”

Yup, that’s right. Someone got really brave that upload day.

One Full Frontal with Samantha Bee writer, Travon Free, took notice and tweeted, “Umm, @walmart, we need to have a chat…”

The director for corporate communications for Walmart, Danit Marquardt, said in a statement, “We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

Walmart declined to identify the third party seller but Marquardt said they’ve been removed from Walmart’s site as they continue to investigate.

Walmart initially removed the offensive word from the title of the product, but it was still left in the details section, where the color is listed. By Monday the word was taken out of the details section all together and the product itself was no longer for sale. Only the black version of the item continued to be listed. The cap turned out to be a counterfeit version of the Jagazi Naturals brand in the U.K. Chizo Onuh of Jagazi Naturals went on to say, “We’re very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. It just doesn’t make any sense. No one will buy the product when you put that offensive name on it.”

Hopefully.

Also On Global Grind: