Yahoo! open to sale, or partnership

"It’s extremely difficult to draw a line down the middle of the organisation and split it in two pieces," Jorgensen said. "It doesn’t say we couldn’t do it, we certainly could, but we want to do it for the right reasons and the right economics."Yahoo! rejected a takeover bid by Microsoft last year but Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer has said the software giant remains interested in a search partnership with Yahoo!Speculation of such a deal has been revived with the departure of Yahoo! chief executive Jerry Yang, who opposed the Microsoft bid, and his replacement by new CEO Carol Bartz.Hilary Schneider, another Yahoo! executive, said that with Bartz’ arrival "it’s really clear there’s a new sheriff in town, and it’s a sheriff with a consumer outlook."

