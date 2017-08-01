R. Kelly Cancels Tour Dates Amid Sex Cult Allegations

R. Kelly may finally be getting the hint that the allegations against him are pretty serious.

On Monday, just days after he vowed to continue touring, Kells canceled four of the ten upcoming dates on his “After Party” tour. A Dallas show was canceled, as well as one in Los Angeles and two in Louisiana.

Sources say the shows were nixed due to poor ticket sales, which means fans are fed up with Chicagoans controversial behavior. Following the cancellations, Kelly hired a crisis team to fight claims that he’s the mastermind and leader of an abusive sex cult taking place at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago.

Although Kelly denied the claims, calling them a bunch of crap, sources say that he hired the crisis team because there is some truth to the accusations. The singer and his publicist Trevian Kutti are plotting to undermine the alleged victims families’ accusations that he’s holding their girls hostage.

Kutti told Page Six, “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Adding to the damage control, R. Kelly also hired Bill Cosby’s former lawyer Monique Pressley to manage the crisis. Finally, the R&B icon is realizing that he can’t sing his way out of this one.