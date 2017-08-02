Home > Newsletter Stories

White People Are In Their Feelings Over Procter & Gamble’s New Campaign

See the commercial that has everyone talking.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Leave a comment

 

Procter & Gamble made the brave decision to create a commercial that focuses on conversations had within the Black community — but their White supporters weren’t here for it.

The company released a video last week as part of their “My Black Is Beautiful” campaign, entitled “The Talk”, which shows scenes of Black parents telling their kids about how to move in today’s society with police brutality, discrimination and everything else that has plagued Black people in this country for centuries.

The powerful scenes in the commercial showcases Black people from different time periods, but the irony is many of these issues are still happening today. In one scene, a Black girl, who appears to be from the 1950s, is holding a white doll and telling her mother that a woman at a store said she was pretty for a Black girl. The mom responded, “That is not a compliment. You are beautiful, period. Okay?”

The company’s director of global company communications Damon Jones said in a statement, “These real-life conversations about conscious and unconscious bias are too common in homes across the country and weigh heavily on parents and children of many different backgrounds. We take seriously the opportunity to spark dialogue on what we all can do to put an end to the harmful effects of bias, and motivate true change.”

Although it was P&G’s goal for the ad to go viral, they probably didn’t expect so much backlash from their White consumers:

White people crying “reverse racism” is nothing new. Having major companies not focus on marketing to them must be a pretty neglectful feeling — welcome to the club.

Check out the the commercial above.

my black is beautiful , Police brutality , procter & gamble , The Talk , Twitter , white people

comments – Add Yours
