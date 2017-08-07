Home > News

Atlanta Rapper Yung Mazi Shot And Killed At 31

So sad.

Adrian Moore

Double Homicide In Peabody, MA

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Sad news to report. An Atlanta rapper, Yung Mazi, was killed on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. when Yung Mazi was leaving a pizza spot, according to WSB-TV. Atlanta police reported that they responded to news of ten to 25 gunshots. The pizza spot, Urban Pie, is located right across the street from the Zone 6 police precinct in the DeKalb County area of Atlanta.

Loyal 🅱WA 💯itGang

A post shared by MAZI (@yungmazibwa) on

Much of social media is grieving Yung Mazi, 31, whose real name was Jibril Abdur-Rahman.

Rest easy Mazi 🙏🏾

A post shared by That's👉✌™ (@richhomiequan) on

God bless your soul Ima miss being high ass fck wit you, you always told me you was ready to go see muncho I hope y'all together up there #flyhighMAZI 🙏🏾😢

A post shared by Jose Guapo (@milliondollarkidd) on

Mazi collaborated with other Atlanta rappers such as Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug, and it was said he survived being shot ten times in the past. “God made me bulletproof,” Yung Mazi tweeted hours after he was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House in December 2016.

Mazi’s family has decided not to comment on the shooting. His brother, Luqman Abdur-Rahman, only told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “We’re praying for him and all involved.” He also asked for privacy during their family’s grieving time.

R.I.P., Yung Mazi.

yung mazi

