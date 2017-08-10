Evelyn Lozada Speaks Out On Her Rumored Break Up With Carl Crawford

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada has folks looking for answers when it comes to her future with fiancé Carl Crawford.

Evelyn and Carl are reportedly on the verge of breakup and according to theJasmineBRAND.com, they’ve been living separately for the past year. The last time the two were publicly seen together was supposedly in March during their son Leo’s birthday.

Sources say that Carl, a former LA Dodgers player, is not trying to sign a prenup and he’s openly dating other women. Reportedly, he even took a family trip without Evelyn and Leo. A rep for Evelyn released a statement to theJasmineBRAND.com saying, “Evelyn and Carl’s relationship is a private matter. Their primary focus is being responsible parents to their 3-year-old son. There are no other comments at this time.”

The couple was engaged since December 2013. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

