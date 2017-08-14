Shonda Rhimes Gives The Deuces To ABC

Per usual, Shonda Rhimes is making big moves. The queen of ABC is now taking her talents to another major platform, according to The Wall Street Journal. Shonda will now be creating programing for Netflix, thanks to a multiyear deal she signed with the streaming service.

It’s unclear how much Shonda and her production company ShondaLand are getting paid to pump out shows for the site, but for someone who created hits like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, we’re sure it’s a pretty penny. She is said to be getting paid even more than what she earned at ABC, according to TMZ.

ABC will continue to air classic Shonda Rhimes shows like Grey’s Anatomy, but you can expect new and exclusive content on Netflix in the future. The creator is joining a list of producers who left broadcast TV for Netflix. Congrats to Shonda!

