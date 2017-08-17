Home > Newsletter Stories

LOL! Crying White Supremacist Says He’s Terrified Of Being Arrested

Welp.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Organizers Of Saturday's Alt Right Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia Hold News Conference

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It’s funny how the threat of being held accountable for your actions changes a situation — and White supremacist Christopher Cantwell knows that now.

The neo-Nazi was featured throughout VICE News Tonight’s documentary Charlottesville: Race and Terror, leading a group of white nationalists in the “Unite the Right” rally. In the doc, Cantwell admitted that his racist crew is “Not nonviolent. We’ll f***ing kill these people if we have to.” 

But after finding out that police may have issued a warrant for his arrest, the supremacist completely changed his tone. Cantwell fought back tears in the video, saying, “I want to be peaceful, I want to be law abiding, okay? That was the whole entire point of this. And I’m watching CNN talk about this as violent, White nationalist protest — we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful. We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding.”

He even warned any officers watching the video, “I’m armed. I do not want violence with you. I’m terrified I’m afraid you’re going to kill me. I really am.” No sympathy here!

Check out the video above.

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January. Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

