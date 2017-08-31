SMH: Trump Hasn’t Accepted Mexico’s Offer To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SMH: Trump Hasn’t Accepted Mexico’s Offer To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

45 doesn't know how to help, but he may be too proud to let anyone else do it.

Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius
Even if we can’t depend on our president to look out for us amidst a natural disaster, fortunately we can count on our allies. Now it’s just a matter of whether the president is going to allow us to receive the help we need.

Sunday morning, Donald Trump did what he often does — took to Twitter to post his thoughts. This time, it was to try to reassure people he would find a way to force Mexico to pay for a wall.

While 45 didn’t care to talk about Hurricane Harvey’s treacherous destruction, we’re glad to see that someone else did: Mexico’s government. The Mexican foreign ministry issued a formal statement, where it began by restating that it would not pay for the wall. But they were also kind enough to offer support during this tumultuous time:

“The Mexican government takes this opportunity to express its full solidarity with the people and government of the United States for the damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and express that we have offered the US government help and cooperation to be provided by different Mexican government agencies to deal with the impacts of this natural disaster — as good neighbors should always do in difficult times,” the statement read.

Three days later, Trump’s administration still hasn’t decided whether to accept assistance from Mexico. This isn’t the first time our neighbor to the south has offered a helping hand. In 2005, the Mexican government sent soldiers, medical personnel, engineers and aid to victims of Hurricane Katrina. According to the Washington Post, by the end of the three-week operation, Mexicans had served 170,000 meals, helped distribute more than 184,000 tons of supplies and conducted more than 500 medical consultations.

We’ll see how long it takes for Trump to get it together and respond to Mexico. Because, you know, it’s not like people are dying; or being displaced; or just generally suffering. Right? Sigh.

