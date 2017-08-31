Georgia Cop To White Woman During Traffic Stop: ‘We Only Kill Black People’

A Georgia-based officer is under fire after a dashboard video revealed a terrifying traffic stop between a woman who feared for her life.

The video captures an encounter which occurred last year after Lt. Greg Abbott of Cobb County pulled an unnamed woman over and chillingly reassured her that she would not be killed because she was White and not Black. “Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?” the Cobb County police officer can be heard saying on the video.

According to WSBV-TV, who obtained the video, the encounter was part of a DUI stop. Abbott prompted a woman in the passenger seat to use her cellphone to record. Cobb uttered the phrase after the passenger refused. “I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops,” the woman says.

“But you’re not Black. Remember, we only shoot Black people,” Abbott said. “All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen Black people getting killed?” he continued.

“Right,” the woman says in response.

Authorities plan to open an investigation into the traffic stop and have placed Abbott on administrative leave, according to the outlet. Social media erupted at the video’s release. See below:

Police officer tells woman 'we only kill black people' yet everyone is upset about Kappernick kneeling. — TibetanWolf (@Robben1810) August 31, 2017

Officer to white woman: "we only kill black people right?" Is this not enough proof for you? https://t.co/5OS9fuNtvZ — Travon Free (@Travon) August 31, 2017

White officer used sarcasm about black death to reassure fearful white driver. "We only kill black people" not appropriate in any context. pic.twitter.com/nme6gmZ8om — Wilkine Brutus (@wilkinebrutus) August 31, 2017

The cop’s attorney claimed his statement was taken out of context and asserted the officer was doing his best to deescalate the situation.“He was attempting to deescalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger,” Lance LoRusso, Abbott’s lawyer, said in a statement to WSB-TV. “In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.”

But, in the current environment of numerous deadly police shootings and state sanctioned violence, the officer’s words are no joking matter.

Cobb County Polie Chief Mike Register told WSBV-TV that Abbott would be taken to task for his comments.

“No matter what the context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said. We’re not making excuses,” he said. “We’re meeting this head-on and we’re going to deal with it.”