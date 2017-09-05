Report: Omarosa About To Get Fired From The White House

Photo by

Report: Omarosa About To Get Fired From The White House

Damn, she didn't even last a year.

NewsOne Staff
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has been limiting the interaction between President Donald Trump and White House advisor Omarosa Manigault, according to The Daily Beast.

Manigault has been reportedly “triggering” Trump by feeding him with unvetted news reports that many times distract the president’s attention from matters that Kelly considers much more pressing. The Director of Public Communication in the Office of the Public Liaison has been one of several White House officials who have casually bombarded the president with negative news reports that often result in him making impromptu brash and outlandish statements, the Daily Beast reported.

In response, Kelly has reportedly kept Manigault away from Trump as much as possible.

“When Gen. Kelly is talking about clamping down on access to the Oval, she’s patient zero,” an unnamed “source close to the Trump administration” told The Daily Beast. “He is, however, thrilled that he has been able to stop staffers including Omarosa from bolting into the Oval Office and triggering the president with White House [palace] intrigue stories.”

Even with the measures that Kelly has taken to cut off Manigault from Trump, she is reportedly still part of a group of friends and advisors that the president contacts through his private cell phone.

Aside from her communications role with the Office of Public Liaison, Manigault was tasked with handling African-American outreach for the Trump administration. The former Apprentice star was asked a series of questions about her White House role as it pertains to Black people during a controversial appearance on a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans last month. That turned into a sparring session with panel moderator and veteran journalist Ed Gordon, who peppered her with a line of questioning that she insisted was “too aggressive.” Manigault’s presence at the convention also prompted several activists and journalists in the room to stand and turn their back to her as she spoke on the panel.

Donald Trump , Omarosa Manigault

