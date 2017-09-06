Ray Lewis Blames Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend For Why He Isn’t Signed To A Team

The 2017 – 18 NFL season is about to start and Colin Kaepernick is still not signed to an NFL roster despite major protests. His non-employment from NFL owners has led many to believed the former 49ers quarterback is being blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem and protesting police brutality.
One former football player gives an alternative reason to why Colin hasn’t gotten signed — his girlfriend.
Ray Lewis claims that the Ravens and their owner Steve Bisciotti were about to sign Kaepernick in early August to be their backup quarterback for Joe Flacco. However, before they could take action, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Hot 97 radio host Nessa Diab, tweeted a photo comparing Bisciotti and Lewis to Leonardo DiCaprio‘s and Samuel L. Jackson‘s character in the movie Django Unchained. See her tweet below:
According to Ray Lewis, who went on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, this ended any chance of Kaepernick being signed to the Ravens.
“We were going to close the deal to sign him,” Lewis said. “Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”
Lewis further says, “His girl goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. Steve Bisciotti has said it himself: ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?'” You can watch Lewis’ statements below.
Nessa hasn’t directly responded to Lewis, however, folks have come out to defend her, saying Lewis is using her as a scapegoat.
Sports commentator and The Nation editor Dave Zirin came for Lewis hard.
Nessa responded to Dave Zirin with warmth.
Other social media users also defended her.
Colin has yet to respond. We’ll keep you updated if anything should surface.