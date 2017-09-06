Ray Lewis Blames Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend For Why He Isn’t Signed To A Team

The 2017 – 18 NFL season is about to start and Colin Kaepernick is still not signed to an NFL roster despite major protests. His non-employment from NFL owners has led many to believed the former 49ers quarterback is being blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem and protesting police brutality.

One former football player gives an alternative reason to why Colin hasn’t gotten signed — his girlfriend.

Ray Lewis claims that the Ravens and their owner Steve Bisciotti were about to sign Kaepernick in early August to be their backup quarterback for Joe Flacco. However, before they could take action, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Hot 97 radio host Nessa Diab, tweeted a photo comparing Bisciotti and Lewis to Leonardo DiCaprio‘s and Samuel L. Jackson‘s character in the movie Django Unchained. See her tweet below:

According to Ray Lewis, who went on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, this ended any chance of Kaepernick being signed to the Ravens.

“We were going to close the deal to sign him,” Lewis said. “Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”

Lewis further says, “His girl goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. Steve Bisciotti has said it himself: ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?'” You can watch Lewis’ statements below.

Nessa hasn’t directly responded to Lewis, however, folks have come out to defend her, saying Lewis is using her as a scapegoat.

Sports commentator and The Nation editor Dave Zirin came for Lewis hard.

Dear "Inside the NFL" and @raylewis: this story is bullshit. You know it's bullshit and you need to own that. https://t.co/DurMOB4MRS — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 6, 2017

I believe that Ray LEWIS got his feelings hurt on twitter by this tweet but…. https://t.co/BuIA0L2Djj — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 6, 2017

…. if you think the Ravens make their decisions on the basis of your hurt feelings, you might have drank too many deer antler smoothies. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 6, 2017

If the Ravens would sign someone who was party to a double homicide, a tweet alone would not stop them. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 6, 2017

And last point: @nessnitty is a remarkable human being. Ray Lewis is… not. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 6, 2017

Nessa responded to Dave Zirin with warmth.

I appreciate that Dave! 😌😌😌 thank you for having integrity when reporting💪🏽 https://t.co/gMm9jgNsTq — NESSA (@nessnitty) September 6, 2017

Other social media users also defended her.

Ray Lewis, stfu, the Ravens were never signing Kaepernick, with that bullshit press conference. If they were gonna sign him, they would've. — Treal Mustafah (@ThawFear) September 6, 2017

What Ray Lewis said is BS. However if the Ravens FO really is getting advice from Ray that would explain their struggles since 2012. — pony deserver 🌹 (@dearley18) September 6, 2017

Dear Ray Lewis, SHUT UP! Thx, Mgmt. — Jordan'sMom (@FoxyRoxy2013) September 6, 2017

Colin has yet to respond. We’ll keep you updated if anything should surface.

Also On Global Grind: