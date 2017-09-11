So Sad: Teen Found Dead In The Freezer Of A Chicago Hotel

#RT (Chicago Teen) Kenneka Jenkins Raped & Thrown In The Rosemont Hotel Freezer RIP Kenneka 🙏🏾😇 pic.twitter.com/YQGO398Vof — #GS™ StackChips (@Kay_Stackchips) September 11, 2017

A 19-year-old Chicago teen, who had been missing since Saturday morning, has been found dead.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kenneka Jenkins was found dead on Sunday in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont. Reports say that Jenkins told her mother on Friday that she was going bowling and to a show, but she really went to a party on the hotel’s ninth floor. When it was time to leave, Jenkins’ friends said they noticed her phone and car keys had been left in a room, but they couldn’t find Jenkins.

After hours of searching for the teen, Jenkins’ friends alerted her family, who hadn’t heard from her since 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family began knocking on doors on the ninth floor of the hotel to see if anyone knew where she was, since the Crowne Plaza turned up with nothing on Jenkins’ whereabouts.

That is until they retrieved surveillance footage that showed Jenkins stumbling around in a drunken state near the front desk. After searching an area that was under construction, Jenkins’ body was found in a walk-in freezer that was turned on, but not in use. But what really happened to the young teen? No foul play is being suspected in Jenkins’ death at this time — however, her mom, Teresa Martin, says Jenkins’ friends’ “stories changed over and over,” leading her to believe that her daughter didn’t end up in the walk-in freezer on her own.

Video footage of Kenneka and her friends in the hotel have also surfaced online, leading people to believe that something isn’t adding up with her friends’ stories about how she wound up in the freezer:

At Exactly 14 Secs You Can Hear Her Saying Help Me" 😔💔 Rip #KennekaJenkins I Hope Them Girls Get Bad Karma #RT pic.twitter.com/CfZEVTT7MW — Chyna😍Strippa🤑 (@ChynaStrippa) September 11, 2017

Chi-town native Chance The Rapper even sent his condolences to the slain teen:

My prayers and condolences go out to the family of #KennekaJenkins our sisters will be protected and justice will be served. — Lil Chano from 79th (@chancefromthe79) September 11, 2017

An autopsy is currently being done on Kenneka Jenkins’ body.