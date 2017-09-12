New Jersey State Trooper Allegedly Pulled Over Women To Ask Them On Dates

One New Jersey state trooper allegedly abused his power to get with women, according to New Jersey Real-Time News.

Marquice Prather, 38, pleaded guilty to tampering with records and other charges after authorities accused him of pulling over women on state highways to ask them out. They say he tampered with police records to cover up his actions.

Prather was initially suspended without pay back in December 2016 when internal investigators discovered “a pattern of pulling over women, ranging in age from 18 to 42, and soliciting them to go on a date with him or give him their phone numbers,” according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The now fired Prather stood before a judge in Middlesex County on Monday. Prather’s attorney, Melvin Wright, disputed the characterization of the plea, arguing his client denied “pulling over (women) for the purposes of trying to get dates.”

However, authorities said Prather admitted to searching through several woman drivers’ phones “without justification.” They say he went through their electronic personal data and in some instances, authorities say he “reproduced intimate photos and videos of the women.”

Wright argued that Prather pulled over these women for legitimate traffic violations and only obtained their cell phones to electronically find their insurance information. In some cases, Wright said the women had nude photos on their devices that Prather improperly obtained and forwarded to a friend.

Wright said his client is regretful of his actions and “he has certainly matured exponentially from this experience.”

According to the attorney general, Prather also confessed to getting rid of suspected marijuana seized from one of the women he pulled over and falsely reporting the gender of drivers he stopped so that authorities wouldn’t realize he was disproportionately pulling over women.

Under Prather’s plea deal, he must resign from his state trooper job and he is barred from public employment in New Jersey. He is scheduled for a sentencing on December 8. The state will recommend that he is issued a term of probation.

