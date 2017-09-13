Home > Entertainment

Black Lives Matter Movement Lands A TV Series On AMC

Are you here for this?

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 11 hours ago

Leave a comment
The families of victims of police brutality, community...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

2017 has been the year of television telling stories about what’s happening in the world today.

The latest hot topic to snag a series based on issues plaguing the nation is the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Deadline, AMC is developing a yet-to-be-named drama series that will focus on the movement, which protests police brutality and the poor treatment of Black people in America.

The new show will be based on Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery’s bestselling nonfiction book They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice. The book, which was published by Little, Brown & Company in 2016, gives an in-depth look at how decades of racially biased policing in segregated neighborhoods, sub par schools, crumbling infrastructures, and scarcity of jobs, ultimately led to the explosive police brutality cases in Ferguson (Mike Brown), Cleveland (Tamir Rice), Baltimore (Freddie Gray)  and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But just like any other crusade in which Black people try to liberate themselves from oppression, BLM has been deemed a dangerous terrorist group by people like Donald Trump and those who support him. Thanks AMC for taking a risk to tell a story that has yet to be told.

Will you be watching?

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

15 photos Launch gallery

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

Continue reading Black Lives Matter Movement Lands A TV Series On AMC

Stirring Photos Of The Black Lives Matter Protests In Baton Rouge

AMC , black lives matter , television , they can kill us all , Wesley Lowery

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”